Amit Shah Says Historians Focused on Mughals Only; Kapil Sibal, Others Hit Back

Urging historians to take corrective action, he said that many people will have to work to write reference books on these empires, and eventually the "the history which we believe wrong will gradually fade away and truth will emerge."

“The Mauryas ruled the whole country – from Afghanistan to Lanka for 550 years. The Satvahanas ruled for 500 years. The Guptas ruled for 400 years and (Gupta emperor) Samudragupta had for the first time visioned a united India and established an empire with the whole country. But there is no reference book on them,” he added.