‘Strange Times’: Politicians, Activists React to Disha Ravi’s Bail

Arrested climate activist Disha Ravi was granted bail by the Patiala House Court on Tuesday, 23 February, in the Delhi Police’s ‘toolkit’ case. She has also been directed to furnish two sureties of Rs 1 lakh each for her release.

Reacting to this news, several politicians, journalists and academics praised the court for the bail order, while also expressing incredulity at the system which allowed for Ravi’s arrest.

Ravi was arrested by the Delhi Police from Bengaluru on Saturday, 13 February, on charges of “sharing and spreading” the ‘toolkit’ document which supported the farmers’ protest, and was posted by Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg.