'Mere Chicanery': Cong Slams Slashing of Excise on Petrol As BJP Hails Govt Move

odReactions from all sides of the political spectrum have been flooding in after the Union government on Saturday, 21 May, reduced the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and diesel by Rs 6 per litre, as announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

"This will reduce the price of petrol by Rs 9.5 per litre and of diesel by Rs 7 per litre," she said.

While BJP leaders praised the move, Congress leaders remained sceptical about the price cut.