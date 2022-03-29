Oppn Demands Discussion on Fuel Price Hike, Seeks PM's Statement in Parliament

Four Trinamool Congress MPs gave suspension notices in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, 29 March, to discuss the price rise in the country.

This comes a day after the Opposition on Monday demanded a rollback in prices of fuel and cooking gas, which have seen seven hikes since 22 March, and sought a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Parliament.

Further, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni tabled The Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022 in the Lok Sabha, sparking by objections by opposition leaders, who called it 'draconian.'

The lower house also passed The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which seeks to amend the list relating to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes for Uttar Pradesh.