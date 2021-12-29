‘Police On Our Side,’ Says Narsinghanand; 'Seers' File Complaint Against Quran

A new video has surfaced where Hindutva leaders can be seen bursting into laughter, as Yati Narsinghanand clarifies to Annapurna Maa, that there is no bias, “he (police) will be on our side”
(Photo: Screenshot of the video.)
Despite massive outrage and a First Information Report (FIR) against three of the several Hindutva leaders who made calls for the genocide of Muslims at a hate conclave in Haridwar, a new video has surfaced where the same leaders can be seen bursting into laughter. In the clip, Yati Narsinghanand can be heard telling Annapurna Maa that 'there is no bias', adding that the "(police) will be on our side”
SHO of Haridwar's Kotwali Nagar Rakender Singh told The Quint, "We had gone to give them notice about two cases. That's when they said they wanted to submit a police complaint themselves. If they wish to submit one, we have to take it. But no FIR has been filed on it."
After giving the complaint to Kathait, Pooja Shakun says, "You should send a message that you are not biased. You are a public officer and you should treat everyone equally. That is what we expect from you."
The five leaders seen in the video are Hindu Raksha Sena's Prabodhananda Giri, who organised the "dharma sansad", Narasinghanand, Pooja Shakun alias "Sadhvi Annapurna"; Anand Swaroop, head of a body named Shankaracharya Parishad, and Waseem Rizvi alias Jitendra Narayan.
Annapurna Maa, who is the 'Mahamandaleshwar' of the Niranjani Akhada and general secretary of Hindu Mahasabha, and Bihar resident Dharamdas Maharaj, and Wasim Rizvi who had recently converted to Hinduism and taken the name Jitendra Narayan Tyagi, have been booked so far for the comments made during the hate conclave.
Meanwhile, ‘seers’ of several Akhadas met on Tuesday and formed a core committee of 21 leaders to further their campaign for a Hindu rashtra (nation).
Addressing the 'Dharam Sansad' Annapurna Maa had said:
“If you want to finish them off, then kill them... We need 100 soldiers who can kill 20 lakh of them to win this.”
Dharamdas Maharaj from Bihar had said:
Giving the motto of 'Shastra Mev Jayate' to incite armed violence against Muslims, Narsinghanand had said:
"Economic boycott won't work. Hindu groups need to update themselves. Swords look good on stage only. This battle will be won by those with better weapons."
While several have called for swift and stricter action against the hate speeches given, the leaders in question appear to be planning more 'dharam sansads'.
