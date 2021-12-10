Assistant Constables, Jawans in Chhattisgarh's Bastar Fight for Shoes, Clothes

Jawans posted in Bastar have alleged that they are not even provided with basic requirements like shoes and uniform.
(Photo: Vishnukant Tiwari/The Quint)
While the assistant constables were on their shift patrolling the Maoist territory on 6 November, their kin marched to Raipur in Chhattisgarh from different parts of the state demanding promotion and increase in payment for their kin on duty.
Tasked with mostly frontline duties like road opening and patrolling, an assistant constable (Sahayak Arakshak) in Chhattisgarh Police earns Rs 15,000 per month. Along with assistant constables, many also work as home-guard jawans (Nagar Sainiks) and covert soldiers (Gopneeya Sainiks) earning Rs 13,000 and Rs 12,000 per month respectively.
Hundreds of family members assembled outside the police headquarters in Naya Raipur demanding a hike in salary for their kin in police.
Fearing disturbance, the police personnel transferred the family members to a make-do jail in Sapre school ground in Raipur. Several family members alleged that, during the protest, they were handled roughly by the on-duty police officials.
After some reassurances, the family members returned to their homes on 8 November. However, the news of them being beaten and harassed by the police during the protest had already reached the on-duty jawans.
Hundreds of jawans surrendered their arms and protested demanding promotion and other facilities.
Along with assistant constables, Nagar Sainiks and Gopneeya Sainik have also laid down their arms and joined the protest.
The first step in forming the cadre that is known today as Sahayak Arakshaks was taken in 2005. The then Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government constituted a civilians-led anti-Maoist force called the Special Police Officers (SPOs) and those surrendering from among the Maoists were also given a space among the SPOs.
In 2011, when Supreme Court banned the Salwa Judum and directed the state to stop using the SPOs in counter-insurgency tactics, a separate force called the District Reserve Guards (DRGs) was formed, and the SPOs were accommodated in the DRG cadre.
“We can’t help anyone even if they are in dire need. We do not have enough to get two square meals for our family. How can we help others? We are not even provided with the basic facilities like shoes and uniforms. We buy these things on our own and manage our households all in just our meagre salary. The officers come from outside, get stars after stars and here we are unable to even pay the school fees and put food on our family’s table,” lamented another protesting police officer.
Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has constituted a high-level committee to look into the matter and submit its report within a month. The committee will consider the inputs of the representatives of protesting soldiers and action will be taken within a month.