Assistant Constables, Jawans in Chhattisgarh's Bastar Fight for Shoes, Clothes

The first step in forming the cadre that is known today as Sahayak Arakshaks was taken in 2005. The then Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government constituted a civilians-led anti-Maoist force called the Special Police Officers (SPOs) and those surrendering from among the Maoists were also given a space among the SPOs.

In 2011, when Supreme Court banned the Salwa Judum and directed the state to stop using the SPOs in counter-insurgency tactics, a separate force called the District Reserve Guards (DRGs) was formed, and the SPOs were accommodated in the DRG cadre.

