Manipur Violence: CBI Files Chargesheet Against Six in Viral Video Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation on 16 October filed a chargesheet against six accused persons and a report against one ‘child in conflict with law’ with respect to the incident in Manipur, in which women were gang-raped, stripped, and paraded by a mob in the month of May.

Both have been submitted before a special court in Guwahati, Assam.

The video, showing a mob of men, learned to be from the Meitei community, parading at least two Kuki-Zo women naked towards a paddy field near B Phainom village, had gone viral on 19 July.