Cop Shot Dead by Terrorists Near His House in J&K’s Anantnag

A police officer was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Monday, 19 October, when he was returning home after offering prayers at a mosque, news agency PTI reported, citing the police.

The deceased inspector, identified as Mohammad Ashraf Bhat, was fired upon by terrorists near his residence in Anantnag district, the police said, adding that the investigation is underway.