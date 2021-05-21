J&K Cop Davinder Singh, Arrested by NIA in Terror Case, Dismissed

Former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh, who was arrested by the NIA in a terror case, was on Thursday, 20 May, dismissed by the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

A notification issued by the General Department of the Jammu and Kashmir administration said, "The Lieutenant Governor hereby dismisses Mr Davinder Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Under Suspension) from service, with immediate effect."

The National Investigation Agency on Monday, 6 July, filed a charge sheet against Singh and five others for a conspiracy to wage war against India and other terror charges.

According to a press release by the NIA, the accused “were part of a deep-rooted conspiracy hatched by the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and Pakistani State Agencies to commit violent acts and to wage war against the Union of India.”