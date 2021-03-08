Police Officer Arrested for Raping Woman Complainant in Alwar

Alwar Superintendent of Police Ashok Chauhan reportedly said that the SI took the victim to his quarter and sexually molested her. “The SI attempted to molest the victim again when she visited the police station on Sunday evening to get information about her case,’’ he added.

Chauhan asked the victim to file a case against the accused SI, after he learnt about the assault from another police officer she had confided in.

He further said that an FIR was lodged on Sunday under section 376 (rape) IPC, and Singh was arrested. “A phone recording has also been presented by the woman, which has prima facie verified her accusations,” he added.

Action is also being taken against the SHO of the police station.

(With inputs from Hindustan Times & The Indian Express)