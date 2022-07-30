Were Denied Wheat Flour, Had Family Issues: Cops on MP's Tribal Sisters’ Suicide

Preliminary investigation revealed that the three tribal sisters who were found dead in Kotaghat village in Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh, on Tuesday, 26 July, had been facing a lot of difficulties at home. The police said that the sisters were being denied wheat flour by their sister-in-law and were forced to stay at home.

"The eldest sister Sonu had sent WhatsApp voice notes to her brother-in-law and her oldest brother. She mentioned in the voice note that their sister-in-law didn't give them wheat flour. Nor were the sisters allowed to work in the field," said Vivek Singh, superintendent of police, Khandwa.

The two others sisters were identified as Savitri and Lalita and all three bodies were sent to the district hospital for a post-mortem.

The police have not recovered any suicide note so far.