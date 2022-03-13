Police Forced Us To Say My Husband Died in Encounter: Wife of Deceased Tribal

Over a month after Manuram Nureti, initially alleged to be a Maoist, was killed in a 'police encounter' in Bastar, his wife Manvati wrote to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel alleging that they were being 'forced to change their statement' in favour of the police.

After labelling him as a Maoist initially, the police later retracted their own claim on 1 February and said that Nureti was in fact "a normal villager who had gone hunting with his friends."