Chhattisgarh Police Retracts Claim, Says Man Killed in Encounter 'Not a Maoist'

Twenty-six-year-old Manuram Nureti, who was labelled a Maoist after he was gunned down by police on the intervening night of 23 and 24 January this year, was, in fact, 'not a Maoist', said the Chhattisgarh Police on Monday, 31 January.
Vishnukant Tiwari/The Quint
Twenty-six-year-old Manuram Nureti, who was labelled a Maoist after he was gunned down by police on the intervening night of 23 and 24 January this year, was, in fact, 'not a Maoist', said the Chhattisgarh Police on Monday, 31 January.
Speaking to The Quint, P Sundarraj, Inspector General of the Bastar Range in Chhattisgarh, said:
Manuram Nureti was a resident of Bharanda village in Narayanpur district and had gone hunting with his three friends. His family had earlier said that he wasn't a Maoist. However, the police claimed that he was.
After the incident, on 24 January, Manuram's brother Renuram Nureti, who has been serving in Bastar Police since 2014, and his wife Manvati had denied the police's claim of Manuram being a Maoist.
Speaking to The Quint, Renuram Nureti had said:
Manvati, meanwhile, had said, "He was out hunting birds with a slingshot. He had gone out after dinner saying that he will be back in a while. But he never got back. He was caught and killed by the police. We do farming work. He wasn't a Maoist, all of this is a lie."
Bastar has witnessed various police encounters that were initially claimed to have been Maoist operations and later ruled out as fake encounters by judicial commissions.
Earlier, in September 2021, a judicial probe was conducted into one such encounter from Edesmetta village of Bijapur, where, in the year 2013, eight people were gunned down and labelled as Maoists. But the probe revealed that the deceased persons were, in fact, not Maoists.
The findings of yet another judicial probe into an encounter that had occurred at Sarkeguda, Bijapur, in 2012, had also revealed that those killed in the encounter were not Maoists.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)