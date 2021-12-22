Police ASI and Civilian Killed in Two Firing Incidents in Kashmir

This comes just a couple of months after a spree of civilian killings rocked the state.
Image used for representation.

(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)

Two incidents of firing took place in Kashmir on Wednesday, 22 December, resulting in the death of Injured Assistant Sub-Inspector Mohd Ashraf and a civilian Rouf Ahmad at Merjanpora.

Kashmir Zone Police informed in a tweet on Wednesday, “Terrorists fired indiscriminately and critically injured a police personnel ASI Mohd Ashraf of Police Station Bijbehara, Anantnag.”

The police later updated, “Injured Assistant Sub-Inspector Mohd Ashraf succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom. We stand by his family at this critical juncture.”
In another incident, police informed, “Terrorists fired upon a civilian namely Rouf Ahmad at Merjanpora, Eidgah Police Station Safakadal, Srinagar. The injured was shifted to SMHS hospital where he was declared dead.”

Forty-five-year-old Rouf Ahmad Khan was a resident of Nawakadal locality of the city. A case has been registered while the investigation is going on.

This comes just a couple of months after a spree of civilian killings rocked the state and instilled fear among the migrant workers in the Union Territory.

(With inputs from PTI.)

