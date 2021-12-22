Police ASI and Civilian Killed in Two Firing Incidents in Kashmir

In another incident, police informed, “Terrorists fired upon a civilian namely Rouf Ahmad at Merjanpora, Eidgah Police Station Safakadal, Srinagar. The injured was shifted to SMHS hospital where he was declared dead.”

Forty-five-year-old Rouf Ahmad Khan was a resident of Nawakadal locality of the city. A case has been registered while the investigation is going on.

This comes just a couple of months after a spree of civilian killings rocked the state and instilled fear among the migrant workers in the Union Territory.