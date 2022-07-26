PMLA, FEMA Cases Tripled in Past 3 Years of BJP Govt as Compared to 2014-17

The total number of cases registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA) and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) has nearly tripled in the three years (2019-22) of the second term of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government, as compared to its first three years (2014-17) in power.

As per a written reply by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary in Lok Sabha on Monday, the ED registered 14,143 cases under FEMA and PMLA between 2019-20 and 2021-22, as compared to 4,913 cases in 2014-15 to 2016-17 – an increase of over 187 percent.

Meanwhile, during the financial years between 2012-13 and 2021-22, the central agency filed a total of 3,985 criminal complaints under the PMLA and 24,893 under FEMA.

Here’s the data showing the increase between the two terms.