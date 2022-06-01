'It's Coming Soon': Union Minister Prahlad Patel on Population Control Law

Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel told reporters a population control law will soon be coming up.
(Photo: PTI)
Union minister of State for Food Processing Industries Prahlad Singh Patel on Tuesday, 31 May, announced that government will soon be coming up with a law to control population in the country, PTI reported.
The minister was attending a ‘Garib Kalyan Sammelan’ event at Baronda's ICAR-National Institute of Biotic Stress Management in Raipur.
(The story will be updated.)
