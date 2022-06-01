'It's Coming Soon': Union Minister Prahlad Patel on Population Control Law

He was attending ‘Garib Kalyan Sammelan’ at Baronda's ICAR-National Institute of Biotic Stress Management in Raipur.
The Quint
India
Published:

Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel told reporters a population control law will soon be coming up.

|

(Photo: PTI)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel told reporters a population control law will soon be coming up.</p></div>

Union minister of State for Food Processing Industries Prahlad Singh Patel on Tuesday, 31 May, announced that government will soon be coming up with a law to control population in the country, PTI reported.

The minister was attending a ‘Garib Kalyan Sammelan’ event at Baronda's ICAR-National Institute of Biotic Stress Management in Raipur.

“It will be brought soon, don’t worry. When such strong and big decisions have been taken, then others will be taken too," Patel told reporters on Tuesday.

(The story will be updated.)

Also ReadPrahlad Patel Thanks Kejriwal for ‘Rectifying’ Flag Code Violation

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT