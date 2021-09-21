PM Modi To Address ‘Core Issues’ at UNGA General Debate on 25 September

As per Tirumurti, "There is a slight improvement in the pandemic situation in the US and also the vaccination measures that has been undertaken. This has allowed the UN to organise the 76th UNGA in a hybrid format."

India’s Role at the UNGA

Tirumurti was further quoted as sayng, "There is an expectation that India as a leading voice for developing world as well as the member of Security Council will use its voice to take up global issues such as climate change, Sustainable Development Goals, equitable and affordable access to vaccines, poverty eradication, economic recovery, women's empowerment and their participation in government structures, combating terrorism, peacekeeping and peacebuilding, UNSC reforms etc", ANI reported.