PM Modi To Address ‘Core Issues’ at UNGA General Debate on 25 September

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: IANS/PIB)
The 76th session of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) commenced on 14 September and the high-level meet will be starting from Wednesday, 22 September.
India's Permanent Representative to United Nations TS Tirumurti said on Monday, 20 September, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the General Debate of the high-level segment of the 76th session of UNGA on 25 September morning”, news agency ANI reported.
As per Tirumurti, "There is a slight improvement in the pandemic situation in the US and also the vaccination measures that has been undertaken. This has allowed the UN to organise the 76th UNGA in a hybrid format."
Tirumurti was further quoted as sayng, "There is an expectation that India as a leading voice for developing world as well as the member of Security Council will use its voice to take up global issues such as climate change, Sustainable Development Goals, equitable and affordable access to vaccines, poverty eradication, economic recovery, women's empowerment and their participation in government structures, combating terrorism, peacekeeping and peacebuilding, UNSC reforms etc", ANI reported.
Meanwhile, Tirumurti asserted that Modi's speech at the 76th session of the UNGA is one of the most awaited among the world leaders on 25 September.
He was quoted as saying, "He (PM Modi) has always addressed some of the core issues confronting the world, and those of importance and concern to us in India, including some of our achievements on the domestic front."
