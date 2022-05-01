Europe Visit Comes at a Time When Region Faces Many Challenges: PM Modi

Ahead of his three-day trip to Denmark, Germany, and France, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was travelling to Europe at a time when the region was confronted with many challenges.

Modi on Sunday, 1 May, issued a departure statement before leaving for Germany on his first visit abroad this year.

He said that his visit to Europe came at a time when the region was facing challenges and choices. "Through my engagements, I intend to strengthen the spirit of cooperation with our European partners, who are important companions in India's quest for peace and prosperity."