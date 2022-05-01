Europe Visit Comes at a Time When Region Faces Many Challenges: PM Modi

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi
(Photo: The Quint)
Ahead of his three-day trip to Denmark, Germany, and France, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was travelling to Europe at a time when the region was confronted with many challenges.
Modi on Sunday, 1 May, issued a departure statement before leaving for Germany on his first visit abroad this year.
He said that his visit to Europe came at a time when the region was facing challenges and choices. "Through my engagements, I intend to strengthen the spirit of cooperation with our European partners, who are important companions in India's quest for peace and prosperity."
"President Macron has very recently been re-elected, and my visit just ten days after the result, will not only allow me to convey my personal congratulations in-person, but also reaffirm the close friendship between the two countries. This will also give us the opportunity to set the tone of the next phase of the India-France Strategic Partnership," the prime minister said in the statement.
"PM Modi will exchange India's perspectives on Ukraine during his visit to Germany, France, and Denmark," new Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said in a briefing on Sunday.
"My visit to Berlin will be an opportunity to hold detailed bilateral discussions with Chancellor Scholz, whom I met at G20 last year in his previous capacity as Vice-Chancellor and Finance Minister. We will co-chair the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC), a unique biennial format which India conducts only with Germany. Several Indian ministers will also travel to Germany and hold consultations with their German counterparts," Modi said.
Modi also said that from Berlin he will travel to Copenhagen where he will have a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Frederiksen, which will provide an opportunity to review the progress in our unique 'Green Strategic Partnership' with Denmark, as well as other aspects of our bilateral relations and also to participate in India-Denmark Business Roundtable.
Referring to the proposed meeting with President Macron, Modi said that he will share assessments on various regional and global issues and will take stock of ongoing bilateral cooperation. "It is my firm belief that two countries that share such similar vision and values for the global order, must work in close cooperation with each other," Modi said.
