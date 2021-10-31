At G20 Summit in Rome, PM Modi To Attend Session on Climate Change Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, 31 October, is all set to attend the G20 Rome Summit's second session, which will focus on climate change and the environment.

PM Modi will later travel to Glasgow in the United Kingdom, where he will attend the Glasgow climate summit from 1-2 November.

On Sunday, PM Modi is also expected to hold a bilateral meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and the outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

At the G20 Summit on Saturday, Modi said that India was all set to produce over 5 billion COVID vaccine doses next year to help the world in the fight against the pandemic.

He asserted that it was necessary that the WHO approved Indian vaccines at the earliest.