‘Farmers, Villages at the Heart of Budget 2021’: PM Modi

Calling it a proactive Budget that provides a boost to wealth and wellness, Modi went on to say, "The Budget focuses on increasing farmers' income, several measures have been taken in this direction. Farmers will be able to get loans easily. Provisions have been made to strengthen APMC markets with the help of Agriculture Infrastructure Fund."

FM Sitharaman, in her Budget speech, proposed an exemption from filing income tax returns for senior citizens aged 75 years and above, who only have pension and interest income. The income tax slab for the financial year 2021-22 will remain unchanged.

Meanwhile, the fiscal deficit for the FY21 has been pegged at 9.5 percent of the GDP, while for FY22, it has been estimated at 6.8 percent, the finance minister said.