Education Budget 2021: 100 New Sainik Schools, Central Uni in Leh

Establishment of 100 new Sainik Schools, the setting-up of a Central University in Leh, Ladakh and over Rs 50,000 crores for promoting research in the country were among major announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Union Budget speech on Monday, 1 February.

While the exact blue print of the budget detailing how much money would be spent and on what would be available later, here’s a quick look at some of the major announcements made by the finance minister with regard to education.