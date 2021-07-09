COVID-19: PM Modi to Chair Meet on Augmentation of Medical Oxygen

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be chairing a high-level meeting on Friday, 9 July, to review the augmentation and availability of medical oxygen across India, reports said.

This comes weeks after widespread oxygen shortage was reported across the country amid the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The months of April and May were marked by acute shortages of hospital beds, medical oxygen, and essential medicines and equipment in the country, leading to scores of avoidable deaths, as citizens scrambled for help on social media.