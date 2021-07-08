Govt Announces Rs 23,000 Crore COVID Package Post New Cabinet Meet

The government announced a Rs 23,000 crore package to combat the aftermath of the horrific second wave of COVID-19.
(Photo: PTI)
Shortly after the first meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new Cabinet, on Thursday, 8 July, Cabinet ministers announced a slew of decisions, including a Rs 23,000 crore COVID package, and that Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs) will continue.
The Cabinet meeting was held virtually, and is the first since the revamped council of ministers was announced on Wednesday, 7 July.
PM Modi’s new Cabinet, overhauled on Wednesday, includes 30 ministers, while the council has a total of 77 ministers.
In the 77-member strong council of ministers, there are 30 Cabinet ministers, two Ministers of State with independent charge, and 45 Ministers of State.
WHAT DID THE UNION HEALTH MINISTER SAY?
The newly-appointed Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced a Rs 23,000 crore package to combat the aftermath of the horrific second wave of COVID-19.
Mandaviya further told the press that the fund will be used jointly by the Centre and state governments.
Mansukh Mandaviya, was also quote by ANI, as saying: "The limitation period is maximum (nine months). We have to get it done quickly. State governments will have to do it quickly. Our duty is to help the states in every possible way."
"We have to collectively fight against COVID-19," Mandaviya said.
He further informed that pediatric care centers will be formed in 736 districts and 20,000 ICU beds will be created under the COVID relief fund:
WHAT DID THE AGRICULTURE MINISTER ANNOUNCE?
Meanwhile, the Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar informed that the Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMC) will not be "done away with". Tomar also said:
Further, the agriculture minister, in this regard, as per ANI, informed:
It was earlier said APMCs would be strengthened. Efforts will be made to provide more resources to the APMCs.
Rs 1 lakh crore allocated under Atmanirbhar Bharat to Farmers Infrastructure Fund can be used by APMC
APMC can benefit from the fund through loans, interest waivers etc.
Further, Tomar said that "even after new (farm) laws were introduced, the Centre had declared in Budget that APMC will be part of the Rs 1 lakh crore infrastructure fund".
The Union minister also appealed to farmer unions to end the protest and hold discussions.
Tomar also announced that they are amending the Coconut Board Act in a bid to increase coconut farming.
"The Coconut Board president will be a non-official person. He will be from the farmers' community, who knows and understand the work of the field."
(With inputs from ANI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 08 Jul 2021,08:28 PM IST