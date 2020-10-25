PM Modi Extends Dussehra Greetings During His ‘Mann Ki Baat’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, 25 October, during his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ speech extended greetings on the occasion of Dussehra.
He said that the victory of “good over evil” will bring inspiration to everyone’s life.
“Dussehra is also a festival of victory of patience over crises. Today, all of you are living with great restraint, celebrating festivals with modesty. Therefore, in the COVID-19 battle, we are fighting, victory is certain,” said Modi.
He also added that we should support the “vocal for local” concept – and help in promoting Indian businesses.
“This time, amid the enthusiasm of festival, when you go shopping make sure to remember your resolve of ‘vocal for local.’ When purchasing goods from market give priority to local products.”PM Narendra Modi
He also appreciated people for maintaining physical distance during Dussehra and urged citizens to maintain the same for upcoming festivals as well.
“Previously, a large number of people used to gather in Durga Pandal. It was a fair-like atmosphere during Durga Pooja and Dussehra, but this time it didn't happen. Many more festivals are to be observed, we've to work with restraint during this corona crisis,” he added.
(This is a developing story. The copy will be updated with more details.)
Published: 25 Oct 2020,11:04 AM IST