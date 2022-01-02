PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, 2 December, laid the foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, PM Modi offered prayers at the Kali Paltan temple, where he was accompanied by Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

An official statement issued by the Prime Minister's office said that the university would be established at Salawa and Kaili villages of Sardhana town in Meerut at an estimated cost of Rs 700 crore.