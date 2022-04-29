PM Modi Hosts Sikh Delegation at New Delhi Residence, Sports Red Turban

PM Narendra Modi
(Photo: Video Grab/ Narendra Modi Twitter)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a Sikh delegation on Friday, 29 April, and addressed members of the Sikh community at his residence in New Delhi.
Donning a red turban, the PM was seated on the stage alongside Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.
According to news agency ANI, PM Modi interacted with the Sikh delegation about various topics such as farmer welfare, youth empowerment, National Educational Policy, employment, and Punjab's overall development trajectory.
Earlier on Friday, he had tweeted about the event on Twitter and said that the meeting will be attended by people from “different walks of life.”
The event comes a week after PM Modi addressed the nation at 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur at Red Fort in the national capital on 21 April. In his speech, he had taken a dig at Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, calling him a 'tyrant'.
He had said, "In front of Aurangzeb's tyrannical thinking, Guru Tegh Bahadur ji, becoming Hind di Chadar, stood like a rock."
Addressing the gathering, Modi said, “Our Gurus have taught us courage and service. The people of India went to different parts of the world without any resources and achieved success through their labour. This is the spirit of New India today.”
He said that at the world cast its concerns upon India in the beginning of the pandemic but now use the country’s progress as an example everywhere.
“But today India has emerged as the biggest vaccine producer in the world,” he said.
(With inputs from ANI.)
