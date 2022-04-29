PM Modi Hosts Sikh Delegation at New Delhi Residence, Sports Red Turban

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a Sikh delegation on Friday, 29 April, and addressed members of the Sikh community at his residence in New Delhi.

Donning a red turban, the PM was seated on the stage alongside Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

According to news agency ANI, PM Modi interacted with the Sikh delegation about various topics such as farmer welfare, youth empowerment, National Educational Policy, employment, and Punjab's overall development trajectory.