India Thinks For the Welfare of the World: PM on Guru Tegh Bahadur Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Photo: BJP Live / Twitter
India thinks about the welfare of the whole world, Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi said while addressing the nation during the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur at Red Fort in Delhi on Thursday, 21 April. PM Modi became the first prime minister to speak from the monument after sunset.
PM Modi also released a postal stamp and a commemorative coin on the occaison on Thursday, 21 April.
"I am happy that today our country is moving forward with full devotion on the ideals of our gurus. On this virtuous occasion, I bow at the feet of all ten gurus. Hearty congratulations to all of you on the occasion of Prakash Parv," PM Modi said.
"When Guru Tegh Bahadur was born, it was said that this child will eliminate sorrow of the marginalised. Gurdwara Shish Ganj Sahib, which is close to the Red Fort, is a symbol of Guru Teg Bahadur's sacrifice. Guru Tegh Bahadur’s sacrifice has inspired generations to live and die for the country," he added.
PM Modi said that this land has been enriched by "our sages and gurus with hundreds of thousands of years of penance".
Guru Tegh Bahadur was the ninth of ten Sikh gurus born in Amritsar, Punjab, in April 1621. His birth anniversary is being celebrated on 21 April 2022.
His birth anniversary is also known as Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti and Prakash Parv. This year marks the 400th Prakash Parv.
Guru Tegh Bahadur was trained in the martial arts of swordsmanship and horse riding from a young age. However, he later took the path of renunciation and meditation and started believing in forgiveness.
He was also a fierce advocate of religious freedom.
