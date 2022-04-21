India Thinks For the Welfare of the World: PM on Guru Tegh Bahadur Anniversary

Guru Tegh Bahadur was the ninth of ten Sikh gurus born in Amritsar, Punjab, in April 1621. His birth anniversary is being celebrated on 21 April 2022.

His birth anniversary is also known as Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti and Prakash Parv. This year marks the 400th Prakash Parv.

Guru Tegh Bahadur was trained in the martial arts of swordsmanship and horse riding from a young age. However, he later took the path of renunciation and meditation and started believing in forgiveness.

He was also a fierce advocate of religious freedom.