Govt Talking to Farmers Not Affilated to Us, Creating Rift: Unions

Several farmers’ unions on Wednesday, 23 December slammed the Centre for allegedly trying to divide the farmers’ unions and claimed that the Centre is pretending to hold talks with leaders who have nothing to do with the movement.
The farmers’ representatives also said that they are ready to hold talks but the government needs to create a conducive atmosphere for the same and not repeat the ‘meaningless’ amendments.
“United Farmers Front today has written a letter to the government. It states that the government shouldn't question the letter written by United Farmers Front previously as it was a unanimous decision. The government’s new letter is a fresh attempt to defame the farmers' association,” Swaraj India founder and activist Yogendra Yadav said in an address to the media, as quoted by ANI.
Yadav further alleged that the government is holding talks with ‘so-called farmers’ leaders’ who have nothing to do with the movement.
“The government is constantly holding talks with so-called farmers' leaders and organisations, who are not associated with our movement at all. This is an attempt to break our movement,” he said, according to ANI.
Shiv Kumar Kakka, National President of the Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Mahasangh, said that the farmers are ready for dialogue but not until the farm laws are withdrawn by the Centre.
Yudhvir Singh of the Bhartiya Kisan Union said that the government’s approach clarifies its intention to break the morale of the protesting farmers.
The dealock between the Centre and the farmers has intensified as the unions have refused to hold talks with the Centre till the farm laws are withdrawn.
Earlier in the day, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the Centre is ready for talks with the protesting unions at the time and date of their choosing, adding that the government is ready to "add and subtract" from the government's proposal.
Tomar further said that the unions should understand the intentions of the laws and let the government know about their objections.
The farmers have rejected the invitation of talks sent by the Centre on Sunday, 20 December.
(With inputs from ANI.)
