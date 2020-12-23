Govt Talking to Farmers Not Affilated to Us, Creating Rift: Unions

Several farmers’ unions on Wednesday, 23 December slammed the Centre for allegedly trying to divide the farmers’ unions and claimed that the Centre is pretending to hold talks with leaders who have nothing to do with the movement.

The farmers’ representatives also said that they are ready to hold talks but the government needs to create a conducive atmosphere for the same and not repeat the ‘meaningless’ amendments.

“United Farmers Front today has written a letter to the government. It states that the government shouldn't question the letter written by United Farmers Front previously as it was a unanimous decision. The government’s new letter is a fresh attempt to defame the farmers' association,” Swaraj India founder and activist Yogendra Yadav said in an address to the media, as quoted by ANI.