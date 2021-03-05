PM’s Pic on Vaccine Certificates: CEC Seeks Report From Bengal EC

After receiving a complaint from the Trinamool Congress over alleged violation of the model code of conduct, the Election Commission of India (EC) has sought a report from the West Bengal chief electoral officer over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s picture being put on COVID-19 vaccination certificates, PTI reported.
Quoting sources, The Indian Express also reported that the EC has asked the Health Ministry for the “factual position” regarding TMC’s complaint as a way of ‘routine process.’
West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim had sought EC’s intervention a day after TMC MP Derek O'Brien alleged that PM Modi’s photographs were being used on COVID-19 certificates despite election dates being announced.
A group of TMC leaders met the EC over the use of PM Modi’s photographs on vaccination certificates, calling it a “blatant misuse of official machinery”.
The Election Commission of India (EC) on Thursday also directed all petrol pump dealers in West Bengal to remove hoardings advertising central government’s schemes with PM Modi’s face.
The EC has reportedly given 72 hours for the hoardings to be removed from the premises of the facilities.
West Bengal Assembly is set to go to polls from 27 March to 29 April in eight phases, the results of which will be declared on 2 May. This makes it the longest ever polling in the state so far, seemingly based on “assessments of law and order” by the EC.
(With inputs from PTI and The Indian Express.)
