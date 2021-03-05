PM’s Pic on Vaccine Certificates: CEC Seeks Report From Bengal EC

The Election Commission of India (EC) on Thursday also directed all petrol pump dealers in West Bengal to remove hoardings advertising central government’s schemes with PM Modi’s face.

The EC has reportedly given 72 hours for the hoardings to be removed from the premises of the facilities.

West Bengal Assembly is set to go to polls from 27 March to 29 April in eight phases, the results of which will be declared on 2 May. This makes it the longest ever polling in the state so far, seemingly based on “assessments of law and order” by the EC.