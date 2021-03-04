‘Tilted Towards BJP’: TMC Requests Removal of WB EC in-Charge

He wrote, “The scheme of the Constitution of India mandates that a state shall have the right to deal with ‘public order’ and ‘police,’ under Entries 1 and 2, respectively, of List II of the Seventh Schedule to the Constitution. Any deviation from the same would tantamount to an attack against the ideals of federalism, which has been recognised as an essential feature and a part of the basic structure of the Constitution.”

He also highlighted Jain’s decision to halt election campaigning before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, after a mob of BJP supporters vandalised the statue of social reformer and educationist Ishwarchandra Vidyasagar, at Kolkata’s Vidyasagar College during Amit Shah’s road show.