‘Tilted Towards BJP’: TMC Requests Removal of WB EC in-Charge

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday, 4 March appealed to the Chief Electoral Office of West Bengal for the withdrawal of Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain as in-charge of the State Election Commission. Senior TMC leader Derek O’Brien penned a letter to the office, accusing Jain’s actions of being “ favourable to and/or tilted towards the BJP”.
O’Brien cited two instances corroborating his allegations in the two-page letter, one of them being the deployment of state police under members of the Central Armed Police Force, amid the Lok Sabha elections of 2019.
He wrote, “The scheme of the Constitution of India mandates that a state shall have the right to deal with ‘public order’ and ‘police,’ under Entries 1 and 2, respectively, of List II of the Seventh Schedule to the Constitution. Any deviation from the same would tantamount to an attack against the ideals of federalism, which has been recognised as an essential feature and a part of the basic structure of the Constitution.”
He also highlighted Jain’s decision to halt election campaigning before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, after a mob of BJP supporters vandalised the statue of social reformer and educationist Ishwarchandra Vidyasagar, at Kolkata’s Vidyasagar College during Amit Shah’s road show.
The TMC’s demand also comes after the party approached the Election Commission for the issue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo being used on the digital COVID-19 vaccination certificates given to beneficiaries. Following the announcement of election dates, O’Brien had questioned if this was in violation of the model code of conduct.
