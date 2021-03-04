EC Orders Removal of Hoardings With PM’s Pic From WB Petrol Pumps

The Election Commission of India (EC) on Thursday, 3 March, directed all petrol pump dealers and other agencies in West Bengal to remove hoardings advertising central government’s schemes that carry photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PTI reported.
The EC has reportedly given 72 hours for the hoardings to be removed from the premises of the facilities.
The move came after a group of TMC leaders met the EC over the use of PM Modi’s photographs on COVID-19 vaccination certificates by the Union Health Ministry, calling it a “blatant misuse of official machinery” and sought intervention to remove hoardings with PM’s face, reported PTI.
West Bengal State Minister Firhad Hakim had sought EC’s intervention a day after Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien alleged that PM Modi’s photographs were being used on COVID-19 certificates despite election dates being announced.
West Bengal Assembly is set to go to polls from 27 March to 29 April in eight phases, the results of which will be declared on 2 May. This makes it the longest ever polling in the state so far, seemingly based on “assessments of law and order” by the EC.
