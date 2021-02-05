PM Modi’s Brother Stages a Dharna at Lucknow Airport

Prahlad told Deccan Herald and other media reporters that, "Is there a law in Uttar Pradesh that prevents people from welcoming someone who has come to their city? I want a copy of that order. Some policemen told me that there were orders from the Prime Minister's Office too. I want to see that order as well.”

Prahlad who is also the vice president of All India Fair Price Shop Dealers' Federation is scheduled to visit Prayagraj, Sultanpur, and other districts.

There is no official statement from the police on this matter so far.