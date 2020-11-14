May This Festival Bring Brightness: PM Modi Wishes Happy Diwali

President Ram Nath Kovind also took to Twitter to wish the country on Diwali.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, 14 November, took to Twitter to wish the country on the occassion of Diwali. In the wee hours of Saturday, PM Modi tweeted:

“Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this festival further brightness and happiness. May everyone be prosperous and healthy.”

On Friday, PM Modi had asked the citizens of the country to light a diya as a salute to our soldiers.

Let Us Celebrate a Pollution Free, Clean Diwali: President Kovind

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind also took to Twitter to wish the country on Diwali. President Kovind expressed his heartiest congratulations to the people of the country, as well as Indians settled abroad and wrote that this festival inspires work in the service of humanity.

“On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all the fellow citizens living in India and abroad. May this grand festival of happiness and light bring delight, peace and prosperity to each and every house of our country.” President Kovind