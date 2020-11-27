PM Modi Talks to UK PM Boris on COVID Vaccines And Climate Change

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, 27 November spoke to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to discuss various issues of global and bilateral issues, including collaboration on COVID-19 vaccine, climate change, and trade and investment flows, reported NDTV.
“ We agreed to work towards a quantum leap in our cooperation in all areas - trade and investment, defence & security, climate change, and fighting COVID-19,” PM Modi tweeted.
Prime Minister Johnson and Prime Minister Modi discussed joint efforts to find treatments and vaccines for coronavirus and welcomed the collaboration between countries’ leading scientists, a press statement by UK government mentioned.
They laid particular emphasis on India and UK joining hands in the fight against Climate Change, and appreciated their collaboration under platforms like the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.Press statement by PM Modi’s office
India and the UK agreed that they would continue their work to quickly finalise an ambitious long-term roadmap for their partnership.
Meanwhile, PM Boris Johnson stated that UK is looking forward to deepening and strengthening the UK-India relationship in 2021 and beyond.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson also re-emphasised the UK’s commitment to the wider Indo-Pacific region and looked forward to the first deployment of the HMS Queen Elizabeth carrier group to the region next year.
