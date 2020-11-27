PM Modi Talks to UK PM Boris on COVID Vaccines And Climate Change

Prime Minister Boris and Prime Minister Modi discussed joint efforts to find treatments and vaccines for coronavirus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, 27 November spoke to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to discuss various issues of global and bilateral issues, including collaboration on COVID-19 vaccine, climate change, and trade and investment flows, reported NDTV. “ We agreed to work towards a quantum leap in our cooperation in all areas - trade and investment, defence & security, climate change, and fighting COVID-19,” PM Modi tweeted.

Prime Minister Johnson and Prime Minister Modi discussed joint efforts to find treatments and vaccines for coronavirus and welcomed the collaboration between countries’ leading scientists, a press statement by UK government mentioned.

India and the UK agreed that they would continue their work to quickly finalise an ambitious long-term roadmap for their partnership.

Meanwhile, PM Boris Johnson stated that UK is looking forward to deepening and strengthening the UK-India relationship in 2021 and beyond.