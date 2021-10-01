'Aim Is To Make Cities Garbage-Free': PM Modi Launches Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0

Speaking in Delhi, the PM stated that in 2014, the countrymen took a pledge to make India open defecation free (ODF) and they fulfilled this pledge with the construction of more than 10 crore toilets.

"Now, the goal of 'Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0' is to make the cities Garbage-Free," Modi said, adding that the next phase of mission AMRUT is aimed at "improving sewage and septic management, making our cities water safe cities and ensuring that no sewage drains anywhere in our rivers".

At the event, which took place in the Ambedkar International Centre, the PM also referenced Ambedkar saying, "This 2nd phase is also an important step in fulfilling dreams of BR Ambedkar. It's our privilege that today's program has been organised at BR Ambedkar Center. He believed that urban development was pivotal to equality."