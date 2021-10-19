PM Modi To Inaugurate Kushinagar International Airport in Uttar Pradesh Tomorrow

Kushinagar airport.
Tomorrow, October 20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Kushinagar International Airport in Uttar Pradesh, NDTV reported.
Residents of the nearby districts in Bihar will also have easy access to the airport whose cost is estimated to be around rupees 260 crore.
The prime minister tweeted that the inaugural flight will land from Colombo.
After the inauguration ceremony, he will participate in an event to commemorate Abhidhamma Day at Mahaparinirvana temple, NDTV reported.
The day denotes the conclusion of a period of prayers for Buddhist monks during the rainy season.
Monks from many South Asian countries like Sri Lanka, Myanmar, and Bhutan will be present at the event.
(With inputs from NDTV)