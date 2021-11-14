PM Modi Chairs High-Level Meeting on Cryptocurrency and Related Issues

The sources also said that it has been strongly felt that attempts to mislead young investors through over-promising and non-transparent advertising must be prevented.



"The government is cognizant of the fact that this is an evolving technology, and hence the government will keep a close watch and take proactive steps. There was also consensus that the steps taken in this field by the government will be progressive and forward looking," the sources said.



They also said that it was decided in the meeting that the government will continue to proactively engage with the experts and other stakeholders for further consultation on this issue. Since the issue cuts across individual country's borders, it was felt that it will also require global partnerships and collective strategies, they added.