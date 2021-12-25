PM Modi Brings Up Aurangzeb & Freedom Struggle in Gurpurab Celebrations Speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing via video the Gurpurab celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, said, "It is important to ensure that nobody is able to harm the country's unity."

Modi raked up Aurangzeb while talking about fighting religious extremism and terror.

"Guru Tegh Bahadur's valour against Aurangzeb teaches us how the country fights against terror and religious fanaticism. Similarly, the life of the tenth Guru, Guru Gobind Singh Sahib is also a living example of tenacity and sacrifice at every step," he said.