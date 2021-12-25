'Will Serve Punjab': Day After Retirement, Harbhajan Hints at Joining Politics

Harbhajan Singh announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday, 24 December.
(Photo Courtesy: BCCI)
A day after announcing his retirement, cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Saturday, 25 December, said that he intends to serve Punjab, and might join politics.
"I know politicians from every party. I'll make an announcement beforehand if I'll join any party. Will serve Punjab, maybe via politics or something else, no decision has been taken yet," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
