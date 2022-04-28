Centre Working Towards Lifting AFSPA From Northeast: PM Modi in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was on a one-day visit to Assam on Thursday, 28 April, said the Centre was working towards lifting the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) from the Northeast.

Addressing a "Peace, Unity and Development" rally at Diphu in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, PM Modi said, "For long, many states of the Northeast have been under AFSPA. But in the past eight years, because of peace and better law and order situation on the ground, we have lifted AFSPA from many parts of the region."

He also said that violent incidents in the region had reduced by 75 percent since 2014.