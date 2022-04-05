‘Not Enough, Needs To Be Repealed’: PUDR After Centre’s Decision To Remove AFSPA

Writing on the killing of six coal miners at Nagaland’s Oting village in Mon district by army personnel on 4 December last year, the release reminded that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah had stated in Parliament that it was a case of “mistaken identity”.

The release said, “As the death toll had risen following public protests, a Special Investigation Team, SIT, was constituted to investigate the matter within a month. Despite demands from Naga civil society organizations, the findings of the SIT were not made public.”

Further, the Chief Minister of Nagaland had stated last month that the findings of the SIT can be made public only once the Union Government gives permission.