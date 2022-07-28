Pit Bull Who Mauled 82-Year-Old To Death 'Reunited' With Owner In Lucknow

A pet pit bull who mauled 82-year-old Suhshila Tripathi to death in Lucknow was reunited with its owner on Thursday, 28 July.

The dog was kept under observation at the Nagar Nigam's welfare centre for 14 days, and will now be sent for training to a behaviorist before its owner, Amit Tripathi, gets full custody.

Presently, Tripathi has been granted conditional custody.

Visuals accessed by The Quint showed Brownie, the pit bull, with Amit.