China ‘Planned’ Galwan Valley Clash, Says US Commission Report

The US Congressional Commission in its report to Congress stated that the Chinese government had planned the Galwan Valley clashes in June earlier this year, which resulted in the death of 20 Indian soldiers, and potential Chinese casualties.

The US-China Economic and Security Review Commission submitted the report on 1 December, and described the India-China standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) as the “most severe border crisis in decades,” reported Hindustan Times.