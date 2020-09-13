Photography & Video Allowed, DGCA Clarifies In-Flight Rules

However, flyers can’t use recording devices, “which imperils or compromises air safety”, the clarification stated. The Quint DGCA has announced new rules for use of in-flight WiFi. | (Photo: The Quint) India However, flyers can’t use recording devices, “which imperils or compromises air safety”, the clarification stated.

In a clarification letter, the Directorate of Civil Aviation on Sunday said that there's no ban on selfie or videography onboard flight for passengers. As per its circular dated 9 December 2004, “a bona fide passenger travelling in an aircraft engaged in scheduled air transport services may do still and video photography from inside such an aircraft while in flight; take off and landing.” However, flyers can't use recording equipments, “which imperils or compromises air safety; violates prevalent norms; creates chaos or disruption during operation of flight or expressly prohibited by crew,” the clarification stated.

This comes a day after the aviation regulator issued an order for commercial flights stating that that violation of the aircraft rules pertaining to photography on any scheduled passenger aircraft would lead to the "schedule of flight for that particular route" to be suspended for a period of two weeks. The suspension would stay in place till the airline completes taking action against those violating these norms. Recently, the aviation regulator had asked IndiGo airlines for a report on alleged 'safety violations' by media persons onboard a flight from Chandigarh to Mumbai, on 9 September. The media persons were trailing Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who was on the same flight.