Will Start Vaccinating Those Above 18 From 1 May: Apollo Hospitals

"Realising the criticality of vaccinating the citizens to mitigate the impact of the second wave of COVID infections, Apollo Hospitals has taken the initiative and made arrangements to procure the vaccines directly from the manufacturers, as per the Government directives," the group said in a press release.

"Apollo Hospitals will be among the first within the Indian private hospitals to begin COVID vaccinations in the third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive after the Central Government's opening up (of) vaccinations to all citizens above the age of 18. As per the Government guidelines, the vaccines will be administered to eligible individuals who have registered on the CoWIN app and have made an appointment for the vaccine jab at Apollo Hospitals. The vaccination program will begin with limited quantities and be ramped up in the weeks ahead. Apollo Hospitals will also be organising special camps for corporates. The vaccines would be priced as per the guidelines issued by the Central Government," the statement went on to say.