No Vaccine Supply: 19 States, 1 UT Can’t Start Phase-3 on 1 May

At least 19 states and 1 Union Territory have expressed their inability to roll out the third phase of COVID vaccination slated to begin on Saturday due to the unavailability of doses and necessary infrastructure.

As India geared up for the third phase of COVID vaccination from 1 May, registrations for vaccination of citizens above 18 on the CoWIN and the Aarogya Setu app began on Wednesday, April 28. So far, 14.8 crore people have registered on CoWIN, out of India’s 59.46 crore population in the 18-44 age bracket.

Here’s how each state stands in the vaccine roll-out programme slated to begin on 1 May and the reasons for its inability to start the same: