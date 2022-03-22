LPG Cylinder to Cost Rs 50 More, Fuel Price Hiked By 80 Paise Per Litre

Image used for representational purposes only.
Fuel prices were hiked on Tuesday, 22 March, by 80 paise per litre and LPG by Rs 50 per cylinder, news agency PTI reported. This marks the first increase in fuel and cooking gas prices in four-and-a-half months.
The price of petrol in New Delhi was increased to Rs 96.21 per litre from Rs 95.41. Diesel on the other hand will cost Rs 87.47 per litre, up from Rs 86.67.
Similarly, non-subsidised LPG will now cost Rs 949.50 for a 14.2 kg cylinder.
LPG prices were hiked by around Rs 100 per litre between July and October last year, before the government halted the hike in rates owing to public pressure.
The hike in prices comes after global oil prices started soaring this year due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. While the price of brent crude was $118.59 a barrel on Tuesday, the price had reached a high of $140 earlier in March, PTI reported.
