LPG Cylinders Rates See Steep Hike of Rs 105 in Delhi, Rs 108 in Kolkata

The prices of commercial cylinder saw a steep hike on Tuesday, 28 February, with the rate of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders increasing by Rs 105 in Delhi and by Rs 108 in Kolkata, effective immediately.
(Photo: iStock)
The price of a 5 kg commercial LPG cylinders has also risen by Rs 27, reported news agency ANI. A 19 kg commercial cylinder will cost Rs 2,012 in Delhi from Tuesday, while a 5 kg cylinder will cost Rs 569.
In Mumbai, commercial gas will now cost Rs 1,962 with a hike of Rs 105.
LPG Cylinder rates are revised monthly for all the states and Union territories in India. The National Oil Marketing companies had previously reduced the cost of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 91.50 on 1 February.
In January, commercial LPG cylinder prices were slashed by Rs 102.5, extending relief to restaurants, eateries and other establishments.
(With inputs from ANI)