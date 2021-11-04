'Drama', 'Will Increase Again After UP Polls': Oppn Reacts to Fuel Price Cuts

The Union government's decision to cut the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively has been followed up by several state governments, mostly the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ones, announcing additional cuts in the Value Added Tax (VAT) rates on the fuels, further slashing the prices consumers have to pay.

The BJP governments in Assam, Tripura, Manipur, Karnataka, Goa, Uttar Pradesh (UP), Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand have announced additional reductions in the prices of petrol and diesel.

The slew of decisions, made to coincide with Diwali celebrations across the country, have elicited diverse reactions across the political spectrum.