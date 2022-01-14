Petitioners Write to Aligarh DM, Urge Prevention of More 'Dharam Sansads'

"We are in the midst of general elections to the Legislative Assembly and while we do not want to attribute motives to any person, but if such speeches are made in the midst of an election, they will destabilize the social order and have serious consequences on the polity of this country," the letter further stated.

Similar letters have also been sent to the district authorities of Una, Himachal Pradesh and Haridwar.

The letters were sent a day after the Supreme Court on Wednesday granted liberty to the petitioners to make a representation to the concerned local authorities regarding such events. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal had told the court that more events such as the conclaves held in Haridwar and Delhi are being planned.